Isiaka Adeleke: Omisore speaks on Police invitation

Former Deputy Governor of Osun State, Iyiola Omisore, has accused the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) of using the police to intimidate him and keep him out of circulation ahead of the 2018 governorship election in the state. Omisore disclosed this in a statement in Osogbo on Monday in his reaction to the invitation sent […]

Isiaka Adeleke: Omisore speaks on Police invitation

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

