ISIS threatens to kill Prince George at school

Islamic state of Iraq and Syria (ISIS) has reportedly threatened to assassinate Prince George of Cambridge at his school. According to MirrorUK, messages referencing the royal family were spotted on the secretive messaging service Telegram. Prince George is the only son of Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, and Kate Middleton, Duchess of Cambridge. He is third…

The post ISIS threatens to kill Prince George at school appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

