ISIS ‘threatens to kill’ Prince George at school

Oct 29, 2017

ISIS has reportedly threatened to kill Prince George of Cambridge at his school. According to claims reported by MirrorUK, vile messages referencing the royal family were spotted on the secretive messaging service Telegram. Prince George is the elder child and only son of Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, and Kate Middleton, Duchess of Cambridge. He is […]

