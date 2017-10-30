It was tough to get Argentina to play low ranked Eagles – official – TODAY.NG
It was tough to get Argentina to play low ranked Eagles – official
TODAY.NG
Nigeria officials have admitted it was difficult to convince Argentina to play against the Super Eagles because they are ranked by FIFA well outside the top 30 teams in the world. Argentina complete with super star Lionel Messi will take on Nigeria on …
