Italy judge expected to rule on Eni, Shell indictment over Nigeria on Dec. 20 – source

Reuters

MILAN (Reuters) – An Italian judge is expected to decide on December 20 whether to send oil majors Eni (ENI.MI) and Shell (RDSa.L) to trial over alleged corruption in Nigeria, two legal sources said on Tuesday. FILE PHOTO: Eni's logo is seen in front …



and more »