“It’s now turned into war”- 8 dead in 6 days of clashes with herdsmen – Myjoyonline.com
|
Myjoyonline.com
|
"It's now turned into war"- 8 dead in 6 days of clashes with herdsmen
Myjoyonline.com
Renewed clashes between nomadic herdsmen and residents in the Kwahu East district of the Eastern region have left 8 persons dead in less than a week. Leader of the Kwahu Youth for Social Development, Solomon Tettey told Myjoyonline.com, the killings …
Over 100 displaced; 8 die after Fulani, farmers clash in Kwahu
Nine killed in clash between Fulani herdsmen and farmers
Fulani Herdsmen And Youth Clash In Yendi…3 Feared Dead
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to shareGet thousands of free final year project topics and materials sorted by subject to help with your research
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!