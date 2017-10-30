Jam out to a ‘Hipster Brunch’ playlist with Pandora’s Featured Playlists

On Monday, the music streaming service Pandora announced its new Featured Playlists, which promise to “help you find the perfect jam to set the mood for any moment.” This should help the company compete against Spotify.

The post Jam out to a ‘Hipster Brunch’ playlist with Pandora’s Featured Playlists appeared first on Digital Trends.

This post was syndicated from Digital Trends. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

