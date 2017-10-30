Pages Navigation Menu

JAMB to partner Sarkin of Bwari to promote community growth

Posted on Oct 30, 2017 in Education, JAMB

The Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB) on Monday called for cooperation and partnership with the new Sarkin of Bwari, Alhaji Awwal Musa Ijakoro, to promote growth of the community. JAMB Registrar, Prof. Is-haq Oloyede, made the call when he led the management of the Board on a courtesy visit to the Sarkin’s palace in…

