Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Jeff Akoh denies romantic tie with Bisola, claims she is too old

Posted on Oct 29, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

21-year-old Jeff Akoh has revealed that he was never in a romantic relationship with 31-year-old Big Brother star, Bisola Aiyeola. Earlier on the 31-year-old revealed her love for Jeff via a twitter post which she eventually denied saying it was merely a publicity stunt. According to Sunday Scoop, Jeff Akoh said there was no way he…

The post Jeff Akoh denies romantic tie with Bisola, claims she is too old appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Get thousands of free final year project topics and materials sorted by subject to help with your research

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.