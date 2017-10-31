Jennifer Lopez & Alex Rodriguez are so in love in their cover story for Vanity Fair

Jennifer Lopez & Alex Rodriguez are speaking about their beautiful love story as they cover Vanity Fair‘s latest issue. J.Lo tells about how they met: He walked right by her while she was having lunch in Beverly Hills. “I almost yelled out ‘Alex,’ but I am the shyest person when it comes to things […]

The post Jennifer Lopez & Alex Rodriguez are so in love in their cover story for Vanity Fair appeared first on BellaNaija.

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

