Nikola Vlasic’s Sister Slams Everton Boss David Unsworth’s Team Selection After Leicester Defeat – Sports Illustrated
|
Sports Illustrated
|
Nikola Vlasic's Sister Slams Everton Boss David Unsworth's Team Selection After Leicester Defeat
Sports Illustrated
Everton's caretaker manager David Unsworth has come under strong criticism from Nikola Vlasic's sister Blanka who was just as confused by his absence as the fans were. Unsworth took temporary charge of the club after Ronald Koeman was sacked …
Alvaro Morata admits London stress before Italy return with Chelsea
Everton news and transfers LIVE – What now for Blues after Leicester loss? Unsworth responds to Barton
Joey Barton slams 'glorified PE teacher' David Unsworth and warns Everton could be relegated
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to shareGet thousands of free final year project topics and materials sorted by subject to help with your research
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!