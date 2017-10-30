Pages Navigation Menu

Nikola Vlasic’s Sister Slams Everton Boss David Unsworth’s Team Selection After Leicester Defeat – Sports Illustrated

Posted on Oct 30, 2017 in Sports


Nikola Vlasic's Sister Slams Everton Boss David Unsworth's Team Selection After Leicester Defeat
Everton's caretaker manager David Unsworth has come under strong criticism from Nikola Vlasic's sister Blanka who was just as confused by his absence as the fans were. Unsworth took temporary charge of the club after Ronald Koeman was sacked …
