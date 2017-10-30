Jose Mourinho Disappointed With Manchester United Fans

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has admitted that he was “a bit disappointed” with the lack of support given to striker Romelu Lukaku from the fans during the 1-0 win over Tottenham.

Romelu Lukaku has seen the goals dry up in recent weeks following a blistering start to life at Old Trafford, failing to net in any of his last five games since the last international break.

Lukaku’s latest blank came in Saturday’s league win against Tottenham as he once again struggled to get going against a top-four rival, leading to audible groans from the home stands after a couple of sloppy touches.

Speaking after the match, Jose Mourinho said: “I would like the supporters to explain to me why they don’t support him so much because he gives everything and I think it is not fair when scoring the goal or not scoring the goal he makes the whole difference.

“I don’t think it is fair at all. So, I’m a bit disappointed – but not with him. With him I am very pleased.”

Many also jeered when matchwinner Martial replaced Marcus Rashford, which again left Mourinho questioning his own supporters.

“I really don’t understand some reactions why. Are [the fans] Red Devils? Sometimes I don’t know because [Lukaku and Martial] work amazingly well,” he added. “There were two strikers playing together against three top central defenders – the best we have in Europe – and their work was amazing.

“He scored with a bad shot but a bad shot sometimes can be a beautiful one. Sometimes [Martial] starts the match and his contribution is good. Maybe he is not scoring as many times as he does coming from the bench, but he is playing well, the same as Rashford, the same as Lukaku. I really don’t understand some reactions why.”

