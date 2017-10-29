Joshua Bloodies Takam, To Retain Belts

Anthony Joshua has held on to his IBF and WBA ‘super’ belts, after a gruesome fight with Carlos Takam ended in the 10th round with a technical knockout.

Joshua possibly sustained a broken nose in the second round, after the boxers heads’ collided, but the undefeated boxer held on for his 20th consecutive knockout.

The British boxer had to switch up tactics last week, after Pulev was replaced with Takam as his challenger.

Joshua unleased his heavy artillery in the first round, sending a ramrod jab and shots that sent Takam backing into the ropes.

The Cameroonian lunged forward in the second round and Joshua was left with a bloodied nose as heads collided.

Takam was spurred on by the sight of blood and landed a left hand counter in the third, but paid for it in the fourth, as a slashing right hook from the undefeated Brit opened a cut over his right eye.

His vision was impaired, before Joshua followed it with a left that saw Takam being showed concern by the referee, but he opted to keep fighting.

The British boxer went to work on the wound and opened it further some more. An uppercut in the sixth sent Takam wobbling, but he maintained his balance and stared down the champion.

Takam’s face was all swollen and bloodied, but the French boxer held on and stood his ground. Joshua went to work on Takam’s body in the eight and he replied in the ninth.

But a savage encounter was ended in the 10th as Joshua staggered Takam with an uppercut and then a straight right hand prompted the swift intervention of Edwards, who mercifully waved off the fight.

The post Joshua Bloodies Takam, To Retain Belts appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

