Joshua floors stubborn Takam in 10th Round

Posted on Oct 29, 2017 in Sports | 0 comments

Nigerian-born British boxer, Anthony Joshua has retained his heavyweight title.

Joshua defeated Carlos Takam in the 10th round of pulsating bout.

I was breaking him down round by round. I think people wanted to see him (Takam) on the floor. That was my plans to take him out in the tenth or eleventh round,” he said in a post match interview.

