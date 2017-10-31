Joshua Promises To Visit Sagamu Youths Soon

World heavyweight boxing champion, Anthony Joshua, has promised to visit Sagamu in Ogun State soon. Joshua, whose father and mother are from Sagamu, defended his IBF and WBA titles on Saturday against Cameroonian Carlos Takam at the Principality Stadium, Cardiff. The family of the 28-year-old and the Sagamu Youth Congress prepared for his visit after …

The post Joshua Promises To Visit Sagamu Youths Soon appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

