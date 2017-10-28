Joshua Retains World Titles After TKO Of Takam

By James Agberebi:

Nigerian-born Briton Anthony Joshua defeated Cameroonian-born French boxer Carlos Takam via a10th round technical knockout to defend his World Boxing Association (WBA) and International Boxing Federation (IBF) heavyweight titles on Saturday night at the National Stadium in Cardiff, Wales.

After bravely holding out despite cuts and severe punishment from Joshua, the referee had to stop the fight after a flurry of punches on Takam.

The win means Joshua, 27, has now recorded his 20th knockout in his 20th professional fight and remains unbeaten.

Takam, 36, has now suffered his fourth professional loss in his 40 fights, winning 35 of the fights.

The first round saw both boxers sizing each other up without landing any decent punch.

In the second round Joshua stepped up the pace of the fight throwing good shots which rocked Takam but the champion also suffered a cut to the nose from a collision with the challengers head.

Joshua continued to dominate and inflicted a cut above Takam’s eye in round four before sending him to the canvass which he recovered from.

From the round five, it was Joshua all the way, as he was well ahead in all the judges’ score cards.

And after soldiering on for most of the rounds, Takam’s resolve was eventually broken in round 10 as Joshua pummeled him until the referee stepped in to save the challenger from further punishment.

However, Takam Was still standing and felt he could still fight on

