Joshua stops Takam in 10th round to retain heavyweight crowns

Britain’s Anthony Joshua retained his IBF and WBA world heavyweight titles when he stopped bloodied challenger Carlos Takam in the 10th round in Cardiff on Saturday.

Unbeaten champion Joshua opened up a dreadful cut above 36-year-old Takam’s right eye in the fourth round and although the durable France-based Cameroonian battled on the fight was halted after a series of heavy blows.

It was far from a straightforward night for Joshua in the Principality Stadium, however, as the 28-year-old appeared to suffer a broken nose in the second round after an accidental clash of heads with his shorter and lighter opponent.

Joshua’s victory in his first fight since his epic tussle with Wladimir Klitschko in April took his record to 20-0.

The post Joshua stops Takam in 10th round to retain heavyweight crowns appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

