Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Kenya: NTV, Citizen Journalists Assaulted at Nasa Meeting – AllAfrica.com

Posted on Oct 31, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


ZIPO.CO.KE

Kenya: NTV, Citizen Journalists Assaulted at Nasa Meeting
AllAfrica.com
A group of local journalists were have been assaulted by goons during a meeting called by the National Super Alliance (Nasa) at the Wiper headquarters in Nairobi. Citizen TV's Francis Gachuri and NTV's Jane Gatwiri were Tuesday afternoon roughed up in …
Journalists harassed by NASA supporters at Wiper houseKenya Broadcasting Corporation
Journalists attacked during NASA's meetingThe Standard
[VIDEO] Journalists attacked at Wiper office, Etale 'disturbed, sorry'The Star, Kenya
Capital FM Kenya –SDE Entertainment News –ZIPO.CO.KE –TUKO.CO.KE
all 10 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Get thousands of free final year project topics and materials sorted by subject to help with your research

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.