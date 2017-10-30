Julius Agwu Is A Proud Husband As Wife Graduates From Training Institute
Julius Agwu took to Instagram to congratulate his wife, Ibiere on her graduation from Discipleship Training Institute He wrote: Yeah 👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽 Congratulations to my wifey @ibmac_a 👍🏽 on your graduation 🎓 from #DTI (Discipleship Training Institute) Julius had a major brain surgery in 2015 after he drastically lost weight and discovered it was due to …
The post Julius Agwu Is A Proud Husband As Wife Graduates From Training Institute appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.
This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
