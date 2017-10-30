Julius Agwu Is A Proud Husband As Wife Graduates From Training Institute

Julius Agwu took to Instagram to congratulate his wife, Ibiere on her graduation from Discipleship Training Institute He wrote: Yeah 👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽 Congratulations to my wifey @ibmac_a 👍🏽 on your graduation 🎓 from #DTI (Discipleship Training Institute) Julius had a major brain surgery in 2015 after he drastically lost weight and discovered it was due to …

The post Julius Agwu Is A Proud Husband As Wife Graduates From Training Institute appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA.

