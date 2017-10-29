Just in: Again, Kenya’s Odinga calls for fresh poll

Kenyan opposition leader Raila Odinga has said in an interview with The Associated Press that the repeat presidential election was a sham and that a new vote should be held within 90 days.

Odinga said Sunday that low voter turnout in the election on Thursday, a rerun of an August election, indicated that the process wasn’t valid and that the government of President Uhuru Kenyatta is trying to “destroy other institutions of governance in our country,” including the Supreme Court.

Fox News reports Odinga as saying he is open to dialogue with the Kenyatta camp about holding what he calls a free and fair election, but warns that Kenya is in “grave danger.”

The Supreme Court nullified the Aug. 8 vote after finding what it called irregularities and illegalities in the process.

The post Just in: Again, Kenya's Odinga calls for fresh poll appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News.

