Justin Bieber Spotted Having Breakfast With His Ex-Girlfriend, Selena Gomez.

Posted on Oct 30, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

Canadian music pop star turned born again Christian, Justin Bieber, was photoed having breakfast with his ex-girlfriend Selena Gomez on Sunday morning. The ex-lovers were having a chat at a cafe in Westlake Village with Bieber rockin’ a hoodie, and Selena not wearing much to cover up. According to TMZ, who got a hold of …

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

