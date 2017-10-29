Kannywood: Censor Board denies order to rescind Rahama Sadau's ban

Daily Trust

Ali Nuhu, Rahama Sadau and Director General, KSCB, Isma''il Na''Abba Afakallah when the duo paid him a courtesy visit in his office. Kano State Censor Board (KSCB) has debunked the rumor making round that it had ordered the Kano state chapter of …



and more »