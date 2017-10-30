Pages Navigation Menu

Kano confirms suspected case of Monkeypox

Posted on Oct 30, 2017

The Kano State Commissioner for Health, Dr. Kabir Getso, has confirmed that a suspected case of monkeypox has been recorded in Bebeji Local Government Area of the state. The commissioner, who made this disclosure, while briefing newsmen on Saturday in Kano, stated that the blood sample of the patient had been sent to Abuja for […]

