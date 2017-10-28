Kanu, Diouf storm Kano for Match-4-IDPs

Two former African football of the year Award winners, Nwankwo Kanu and El-Hadji Diouf will storm Kano on Monday to begin awareness programme for support for internally displaced persons through sports.

The event slated for the ancient city of Kano will see one of the most successful Nigerian hero, Kanu and Senegalese international, Diouf meeting stakeholders in the State to deliberate on the planned event.

It is expected that Kanu will be leading former African legends to do battle with former Nigeria league champions, Kano Pillars on a date to be announced by the organisers.

Already preparations are in top gear in the State to receive the top stars as it was gathered that the Alhaji Ibrahim Galadima led Sports Commission were doing everything possible to ensure a huge success of the event. The Charity football match tagged Match-4-IDPs, according to the initiator of the programme, a Canada based Nigerian advocator, Ms. Abi Goodman, football was picked to commence the drive for the support for them because it is the most popular game in the country. “The passion for the game is immense and it is one sport that unites all Nigerians around the world.”

Abi said it will also afford the people the opportunity to relate with their heroes who will be storming the ancient city for the game and create the needed awareness to stand as one in point of crisis as a nation.

She said the initiative was propelled by the action of the Canadian government who through the minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship, Ahmed Hussen, gave her support to Internally Displaced Persons in the north eastern part of Nigeria.

