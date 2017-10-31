Pages Navigation Menu

Kanu, Diouf to raise funds for IDPs – The Punch

Kanu, Diouf to raise funds for IDPs
Nwankwo Kanu and El-Hadji Diouf are among the African football legends expected in Kano on December 14 to play a novelty match against Kano Pillars. The game is aimed at raising money to help Internally Displaced Persons in the country. Chairman of …
