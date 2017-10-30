Kanu, El-Hadji Diouf, Apiah, Amokachi , others to light up Kano

African football legends are billed to light up the ancient city of Kano on December 14 in a novelty match against Kano Pillars.

According to the General Coordinator,Moo Mohammed Mustapha, he listed the ex-international footballers who will feature in the match to include former Super Eagles and two-time African Footballer of the Year, Kanu Nwankwo, El-Hadji Diouf of Senegal, Steven Apiah of Ghana, Mohammed Kalou of Sierra-leone.

Others include Fabian Makati of South Africa, Samson Siasia, Tijani Babangida, Lukas Kadiebe of South Africa, Garba Lawal, Mutiu Adepoju, Peter Rufai, Daniel Amokachi and the host of others. However, Kanu Nwankwo who was present at the Press Conference in the company of Diouf appealed to the Federal Government and state governments to pick interest in the December 14 football match, designed to help the IDPs. “We have to do this for the IDPs because people talk about and forget about them. We call on the Federal Government, state governors, corporate organizations, wealthy individuals and Nigerians in the Diaspora to respond positively to this clarion call. “We should make sure that we all play a role. We want the Federal Government and the state governments to be part of this. This is a very big statement and we have to do it. This game is very important to Nigeria. It is important to raise the hope of the IDPs. We have to come to their rescue,” he stated.

The tourney is designed to drum up support for a fund-raising to assist the Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) in the country.

Meanwhile, the chairperson of the MATCH4IDPS Local Organizing Committee, Abi Goodman, the event is a charity game to raise awareness for the need to help IDPs who are victims of Boko Haram insurgency and others who are in camps across the country over one problem or the other.

Goodman who addressed sportswriters during a pre-match press conference to create awareness for the event said, “we are here to introduce a charity and the purpose is to use the opportunity to raise awareness on the situation going on in IDP camps across Nigeria.

“The match is designed to kick-start campaign to raise fund for the IDPs. The Match is between African football legends and Kano Pillars football club.

It will hold at Sani Abacha Stadium in Kano on the 14th of December, 2017.”

According to her, the event became necessary to help IPDs, adding that donor agencies such as the United Nations, UNICEF and other Non Governmental Organizations have run out fund, “and there is need to use other avenues such as football to attract donors to help and support our brothers and sisters who are practically suffering in the IDPs across Nigeria.”

