Katosi road scam hearing flops

Kampala, Uganda | GODFREY SSALI | Hearing of defence evidence in the Sh24.7 billion Katosi case against former works minister Eng.Abraham Byandala flopped on Monday after one of the lawyers failed to turn up.

The Anti-Corruption Court last week ordered Byandala to defend himself saying that prosecution presented with sufficient evidence against him based on available documents.

Byandala was charged with businessman Apolo Senkeeto who was the country representative of Eutaw Construction Company, which is accused of fleecing Sh24.7 billion in the collapsed Katosi road contract.

Other suspects include former Uganda Roads Authority acting Executive Director Eng.Berunado Ssebbugga Kimeze, Joe Ssemugooma the former director of finance and administration Wilberforce Senjako and Isaac Mugote former staff of Housing Finance Bank.

Trial Judge Lawrence Gidudu had fixed October 30 for defence hearing where Senkeeto represented by Peter Mulira was supposed to be the first to give his evidence.

David Mpanga, one of the lawyers for the suspects told court that Peter Mulira was still sorting out some issues and was not able to attend court.

Mulira is one of the lawyers whose law firms were not approved by the Law Council to provide legal services, as required by law.

Justice Gidudu also said he had written to Mulira to explain some illegalities he has been committing in the court but he has not responded to his letter. Justice Gidudu adjourned the hearing of the case to Tuesday.

