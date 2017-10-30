Pages Navigation Menu

Uhuru Kenyatta: Re-elected, but at what cost? – News24

News24

Uhuru Kenyatta: Re-elected, but at what cost?
News24
Nairobi – Uhuru Kenyatta, who won a second and final term in Kenya's controversial election re-run, is the son of the country's founding president and a man who epitomises the country's elite. The 56-year-old US-educated multi-millionaire, whose family
