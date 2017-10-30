Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Kenya: Flip-Flopping Trait Earns Wafula Chebukati Condemnation – AllAfrica.com

Posted on Oct 30, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


Business Daily

Kenya: Flip-Flopping Trait Earns Wafula Chebukati Condemnation
AllAfrica.com
During a delayed update at the Bomas of Kenya on Thursday night, electoral commission chairman Wafula Chebukati gave a response to a question he had parried earlier in the day. What was the voter turnout? He said it was 48 per cent. The figure …
The Latest: Kenyan police tear gas opposition supportersSCNow
The Latest: Kenyan electoral commissioner endorses pollsNews24
Confusion over numbers mars Kenya's election re-runITWeb Africa
Reuters –The Standard –Business Daily (press release) (blog) –Daily Nation
all 31 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Get thousands of free final year project topics and materials sorted by subject to help with your research

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.