Kenya Presidential opposition, Raila Odinga calls for another re-election

Kenyan opposition leader, Raila Odinga, has said in an interview with the Associated Press that the repeat presidential election was a sham and that a new vote should be held within 90 days. Mr. Odinga said on Sunday that low voter turnout in the election on Thursday, a rerun of an August election, indicated that …

The post Kenya Presidential opposition, Raila Odinga calls for another re-election appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

