Kenya Presidential opposition, Raila Odinga calls for another re-election
Kenyan opposition leader, Raila Odinga, has said in an interview with the Associated Press that the repeat presidential election was a sham and that a new vote should be held within 90 days. Mr. Odinga said on Sunday that low voter turnout in the election on Thursday, a rerun of an August election, indicated that …
The post Kenya Presidential opposition, Raila Odinga calls for another re-election appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.
This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
