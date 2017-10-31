Kenya: Two Presidential Candidates Concede Defeat to Kenyatta – AllAfrica.com
|
The Standard
|
Kenya: Two Presidential Candidates Concede Defeat to Kenyatta
AllAfrica.com
"While we might have come a distant third, we will play an effective opposition role now that the other outfit abandoned the role," said Dr Aukot. Dr Kaluyu described the end process as a win for Kenyans and a chance for Kenyans to get back to work.
Ekuru Aukot concedes defeat, congratulates President-elect Uhuru Kenyatta
Kenyatta's win has been confirmed
Uhuru to be sworn in on November 28 if petitions against his win are dismissed
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to shareGet thousands of free final year project topics and materials sorted by subject to help with your research
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!