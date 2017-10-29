Kenya vote chief silent on rebel areas as uncertainty lingers – Mail & Guardian
Mail & Guardian
Kenya vote chief silent on rebel areas as uncertainty lingers
Mail & Guardian
Kenya's election board remained silent Sunday over plans to reschedule a vote in flashpoint opposition areas, where a boycott sparked violent protests in a poll set to hand President Uhuru Kenyatta a landslide, but tarnished, win. With the counting …
