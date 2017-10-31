Kenya will never be the same again, business losses will be the order – Raila’s private secretary – TUKO.CO.KE
|
TUKO.CO.KE
|
Kenya will never be the same again, business losses will be the order – Raila's private secretary
TUKO.CO.KE
National Super Alliance front runner, Raila Odinga's private secretary, Dennis Onyango, took to social media with some dire warnings to influential businessmen in Kenya. In a post seen by TUKO.co.ke, Onyango told off billionaire businessmen Chris Kirubi, …
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to shareGet thousands of free final year project topics and materials sorted by subject to help with your research
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!