Kenyan Election Authority in Disarray a Week Before Repeat Vote – DeathRattleSports.com

Kenyan Election Authority in Disarray a Week Before Repeat Vote
Preparations for Kenya's presidential election rerun next week are in disarray after a top official of the commission organizing the vote resigned and fled the East African nation and its chairman said his efforts to ensure a credible ballot are being …
Rift Valley voters drop by a quarter, October poll data shows
IEBC Says Results in Four Nyanza Counties Won't Affect Final Presidential Tally
IEBC cancels elections in Kisumu, Homa Bay, Migori and Siaya
