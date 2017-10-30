Pages Navigation Menu

Kenyatta re-elected with 98% of votes- Commission

Posted on Oct 30, 2017 in Kenya | 0 comments

Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta was Monday announced as winner of the Thursday repeat presidential election with slightly more than 98 percent of the votes. The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) chairman, Wafula Chebukati made this known on Monday. Chebukati said that the repeat presidential poll was free, fair, according to the News Agency of Nigeria, NAN.

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

