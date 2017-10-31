Kenyatta wins 98pc of vote in election rerun – Independent.ie
|
Independent.ie
|
Kenyatta wins 98pc of vote in election rerun
Independent.ie
Policemen help a schoolgirl who inhaled tear gas fired as the police were trying to hold 1 Policemen help a schoolgirl who inhaled tear gas fired as the police were trying to hold off a group of opposition supporters in Nairobi yesterday. Photo: Getty …
How Ruto, Uhuru, Raila, Kalonzo Musyoka and your favourite politicians will look like when they are 90-years-old
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to shareGet thousands of free final year project topics and materials sorted by subject to help with your research
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!