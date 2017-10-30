Kevin Spacey criticised over link between homosexuality and abuse – The Guardian
|
The Guardian
|
Kevin Spacey criticised over link between homosexuality and abuse
The Guardian
Kevin Spacey is facing criticism for the way he linked his sexuality to his apology about allegations of sexual advances towards a 14-year-old actor. The House Of Cards star and former artistic director of London's Old Vic theatre said he could not …
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
