Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Kevin Spacey Sexual Harassment Saga: House of Cards to End Amidst Controversy

Posted on Oct 31, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

It might be the end of the road for President Frank Underwood as reports indicated that popular Netflix show, House of Cards is entering its final season. This comes amidst heavy scrutiny on main star Kevin Spacey after it came out that he allegedly sexually assaulted actor Anthony Rapp when the latter was only 14…

The post Kevin Spacey Sexual Harassment Saga: House of Cards to End Amidst Controversy appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Get thousands of free final year project topics and materials sorted by subject to help with your research

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.