KPMG describes Nigerian economy attractive for foreign investors

THE NIGERIAN economy is seemingly on the upturn and remains an attractive destination for foreign investors, seeking sustainable growth opportunities within the continent, a KPMG report has said. It said the Consumer Goods, Financial Services, Telecommunication, Media & Technology and Oil & Gas sectors accounted for about 80 per cent of recent inbound investments into […]

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

