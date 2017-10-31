Pages Navigation Menu

Kremlin following U.S. investigation into Manafort – Spokesman

Posted on Oct 31, 2017 in World | 0 comments

The Kremlin is following the investigation into US President Donald Trump’s former campaign manager Paul Manafort and an associate and hopes that these processes will not promote the escalation of “Russophobic” hysteria, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Tuesday. On Monday, Manafort and his deputy Rick Gates were indicted for money laundering and working as unregistered…

