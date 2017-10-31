Kremlin following U.S. investigation into Manafort – Spokesman

The Kremlin is following the investigation into US President Donald Trump’s former campaign manager Paul Manafort and an associate and hopes that these processes will not promote the escalation of “Russophobic” hysteria, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Tuesday. On Monday, Manafort and his deputy Rick Gates were indicted for money laundering and working as unregistered…

The post Kremlin following U.S. investigation into Manafort – Spokesman appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

