Kuje’s very important prisoner

•It’s a story the Inspector-General of Police and prison authorities should show interest in

The media report of a prison inmate, one Mr.Ifeanyi Ezenwa, who parades Abuja with armed prison escorts, even though he is also wanted by the police, runs like a block buster movie. Mr Ezenwa, alias Igwe, or Dr Sam Attah, and probably several other pseudo names, depending on the role play, has been painting Abuja red while a prisoner in the Kuje Maximum Prison. We demand that administrative and criminal indictment be meted to all the prison officials involved in this show of shame.

According to the report, Ezenwa thrusts himself before unsuspecting victims as a wealthy man, more so as many see the armed prison escorts he parades, which they cannot differentiate from mobile policemen, as evidence of the Nigerian big man posture. Indeed, one of his accomplices, Dalhatu Yahaya, who helped him to dupe a seller of medical equipment, in Abuja, thought he was a traditional ruler, with deep bank account, from where he doles out bank alerts.

Unfortunately, the bank alerts are fake. One of his modus operandi is to show off at a store as a wealthy man, after which he will call the customer’s number to demand for expensive items. On this tactics, when the cost of the item is settled, he will send a false bank alert, crediting the unsuspecting victim with the cost of the item. At other times, he will send his assistants to go forward to make a demand, while he calls on phone to agree on the cost, after which the alert is sent.

Once the alert is received, the unsuspecting customer willingly gives up the item to Ezenwa’s forward men. In one reported instance, Ezenwa defrauded Elizade Motor Company of a Toyota Hilux van, using this tactics. The essence of giving these details is to serve as a warning signal to the general public, for there are several ‘Ezenwas’, wreaking havoc, across the country.

But also very intriguing is the audacity of the Kuje Prison officials who are involved in this scandalous abuse of our nation’s criminal justice system. Ezenwa’s accomplices like him, hold our nation and its processes in complete contempt. Not just that they have made a mockery of Ezenwa’s judicial custody by allowing him free reign in and outside the prisons, they provide him armed escorts to dupe people; so they are accomplices to the crimes he committed.

It is his capacity to ride roughshod over the system that gave Ezenwa the audacity to plan more criminality right from the prison. The same with his fellow inmates and the prison wardens. In one gripping incident as reported by the Saturday Sun Newspaper, Ezenwa’s accomplice, Yahaya, recalled how he was introduced to Ezenwa by his friend, Isha Imam Geja, who was serving as judge at an Upper Sharia Court.

It was the money duped a store owner that they used to bail Geja. Having succeeded, Yahaya was told the truth, and then enlisted by Geja, working in concert with Ezenwa, for a more devastating fraud. It was even reported that Ezenwa lives like a king in Kuje prisons and because he is respected, the prison warders allow him to go out from the prison and come in, when he wants, with armed escorts.

While we commend the police team led by Assistant Commissioner of Police Abbah Kyari, for busting this notorious gang, we want a fuller investigation to rein in all the accomplices. Nigerians expect that the Inspector-General of Police, the Controller-General of Prisons and the Office of the Attorney-General of the Federation, will unite to ensure that this ignoble conduct is not swept under the carpet.

The post Kuje’s very important prisoner appeared first on The Nation Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Nation Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

