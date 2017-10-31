Pages Navigation Menu

PSG blow away Anderlecht – Sport24

Oct 31, 2017


PSG blow away Anderlecht
Paris – Left-back Layvin Kurzawa was an unlikely hat-trick hero as Paris Saint-Germain destroyed Anderlecht 5-0 on Tuesday and sealed their place in the last 16 of the Champions League with two group games to spare. Marco Verratti and Neymar had …
