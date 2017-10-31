PSG blow away Anderlecht – Sport24
|
Sport24
|
PSG blow away Anderlecht
Sport24
Paris – Left-back Layvin Kurzawa was an unlikely hat-trick hero as Paris Saint-Germain destroyed Anderlecht 5-0 on Tuesday and sealed their place in the last 16 of the Champions League with two group games to spare. Marco Verratti and Neymar had …
Free-Scoring PSG Makes UCL History Following 5-0 Hammering of Anderlecht
Kurzawa dedicates hat trick against Anderlecht to PSG teammates
Messi: Barcelona star thinks Real Madrid will sign Neymar to replace Cristiano Ronaldo
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!