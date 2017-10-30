Kwara State Polytechnic 2017/2018 Approved Academic Calendar Out.

This is to inform students of the Kwara State Polytechnic, Ilorin that the Proposed Academic Calendar for 2017/2018 academic session has been published. The details are as stated below; FIRST SEMESTER 1. All Returning Students Resume (Except SIWES Students) 16/10/2017 2. Registration for All Returning Students Begins 16/10/2017 3. Lectures for Returning Students Begin 23/10/2017 …

The post Kwara State Polytechnic 2017/2018 Approved Academic Calendar Out. appeared first on Students Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from Students Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

