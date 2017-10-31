Lady sells cousin’s children for N1.1m after thinking she killed their mom

A syndicate that specialize in stealing and selling children and operating in Imo and Enugu states , have been paraded by the Imo State Police Command. Members of the group include Obinna Eze, Oluchi Chibuike,Vitalis Lumanze, Nkiru Nwanedu, Chinyere Nwudu and one Jacinta, who reportedly abducted and sole a five-year-old boy, Francis Nwachukwu and his […]

The post Lady sells cousin’s children for N1.1m after thinking she killed their mom appeared first on Nigerian: Breaking News In Nigeria | Laila's Blog.

This post was syndicated from Nigerian: Breaking News In Nigeria | Laila's Blog. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

