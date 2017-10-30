Pages Navigation Menu

Lagos begins enforcement of ban on commercial motorcycle

The Chairman of the Lagos State Task Force on Enforcement of Road Traffic Laws, Olayinka Egbeyemi, yesterday said his team will commence the full enforcement of the State Laws of 2012 that banned motorcycle operators from plying certain routes across the state. He revealed this to journalists while reacting to an incident that occurred around […]

