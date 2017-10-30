Lagos Task Force Impounds 163 Motorcycles And Arrests 29 Riders Already – Photos
Is a case of rendering host of individuals jobless or it it a way to better the future? The answer needs to be taught out very well. In a bid to prevent motorcycles from riding on major roads, Lagos State Task Force officials invaded one of the most notorious places you will find Okadas in Lagos.
It’s 2nd Rainbow bus-stop around Mile 2. Consequently, 163 motorcycles were impounded and 29 bike riders arrested.
Rainbow bus-stop is notorious for bikes because of the impassable state of the road leading to Apapa through TINCAN.. These bikes have been a saving grace for people who ply that route as private vehicles and commercial buses would take forever to get to Apapa.
I still ask, is this a better way to go?
This post was syndicated from Exlink Lodge - Nigeria Entertainment, Politics & Celebrity News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to shareGet thousands of free final year project topics and materials sorted by subject to help with your research
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!