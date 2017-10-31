Lagos woman bags 10 years for cocaine trafficking

NEWS AGENCY OF NIGERIA A Federal High Court in Lagos, on Tuesday convicted and sentenced a 56 years old woman, Modinat Owolabi to 10 years imprisonment for cocaine trafficking. Justice Mohammed Aikawa sentenced the convict after she pleaded guilty to a one-count charge of drug trafficking preferred against her by the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA). The convict had earlier pleaded guilty when she was first arraigned before the court, and had maintained her plea when the matter came up on Tuesday.

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

