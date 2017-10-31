Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Lagos woman bags 10 years for cocaine trafficking

Posted on Oct 31, 2017 in Crime | 0 comments

NEWS AGENCY OF NIGERIA A Federal High Court in Lagos, on Tuesday convicted and sentenced a 56 years old woman, Modinat Owolabi to 10 years imprisonment for cocaine trafficking. Justice Mohammed Aikawa sentenced the convict after she pleaded guilty to a one-count charge of drug trafficking preferred against her by the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA). The convict had earlier pleaded guilty when she was first arraigned before the court, and had maintained her plea when the matter came up on Tuesday.

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.