Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Late Nollywood actor and filmmaker Obi Madubogwo to be buried on November 10

Posted on Oct 30, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

The family of late Nollywood actor and filmmaker, Obi Madubogwo who died at the age of 47,  has announced Friday, November 10, 2017, as the date for his final burial. The late actor who died on the 28th of August after battling with diabetes for several years, will be buried at his hometown in Ogidi, …

The post Late Nollywood actor and filmmaker Obi Madubogwo to be buried on November 10 appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Get thousands of free final year project topics and materials sorted by subject to help with your research

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.