Late Nollywood actor and filmmaker Obi Madubogwo to be buried on November 10

The family of late Nollywood actor and filmmaker, Obi Madubogwo who died at the age of 47, has announced Friday, November 10, 2017, as the date for his final burial. The late actor who died on the 28th of August after battling with diabetes for several years, will be buried at his hometown in Ogidi, …

The post Late Nollywood actor and filmmaker Obi Madubogwo to be buried on November 10 appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

