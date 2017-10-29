Pages Navigation Menu

LATEST: Kenyan opposition leader Odinga wants new vote

News24

LATEST: Kenyan opposition leader Odinga wants new vote
News24
Nairobi – Warning that Kenya is in "grave danger," opposition leader Raila Odinga said in an interview with The Associated Press on Sunday that the country's repeat presidential election was a sham and that a new vote should be held within 90 days.
