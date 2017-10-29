LBA End-of-season Ceremony Gets New Date
The League Bloggers Awards (LBA) end-of-season ceremony has now been moved to Tuesday, 28 November.
The organisers initially announced that the event will take place on 31 October but have now adjusted the schedule for the award ceremony to have a hitch-free ceremony.
Venue for the ceremony to honour top performers in the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL), the Nigeria National League (NNL) and the Nigeria Women Premier League (NWPL) remains Sheraton Hotel in Lagos.
Further details will be made available in the coming days.
